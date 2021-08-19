Gov. Lee responds to letter from Biden Administration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee responded to a letter from the Biden Administration, specifically U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, on the state's current mask policy for schools.

Governor Lee took to Twitter with his response saying, "Regarding the Biden Administration letter: Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children."

The letter says the state's policy "against science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19" could hinder school districts' implementation of a safe in-person learning environment.

It goes on to say that the "department stands with the dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction."

The department will monitor whether or not the state is meeting all of its federal requirements.

On Monday, Gov. Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to opt kids out of any school mask mandates. Only a few school districts have issued mandates so far, two of which are Davidson and Shelby Counties.