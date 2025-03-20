Watch Now
Gov. Lee said he wrote for the Super Bowl to come to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office confirmed that he has written a letter to the NFL, vying for Nashville to become a stop in the rotation among stadiums for the Super Bowl.

Lee would like to see the biggest game of the year come to Nashville in a new Nissan Stadium in 2029.

The governor said he recently went through a tour of the future home of the Tennessee Titans.

Right now, the stadium is on track to be completed by the spring of 2027, according to officials.

The stadium’s development is expected to generate billions of dollars for the economy. One of the biggest differences between the old stadium and the new stadium is the fact it will be a covered field.

