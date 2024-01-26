Gov. Lee says Tennessee education commissioner meets requirements, despite lack of teaching license

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Friday said his administration was aware of the qualifications required under Tennessee law before appointing Lizzette Reynolds as education commissioner, rebuffing Democratic lawmakers' criticism that his appointee is not licensed to teach in Tennessee, despite a statute that says she should be qualified to do so.

Earlier this week, House Democrats called for Reynolds' resignation after raising questions about whether she met the legal requirements to serve as the top education chief. That's because Reynolds doesn't currently have a teacher's license, a revelation that critics have raised nearly six months after she was appointed by Lee.

According to the century-old law, the education commissioner “shall be a person of literary and scientific attainments and of skill and experience in school administration,” and “qualified to teach in the school of the highest standing over which the commissioner has authority.”

“If she doesn’t resign, I call on the Lee administration to make another choice,” Rep. Sam McKenzie, a Democrat from Knoxville, said Monday. “There are plenty of qualified people out there to lead this great education system we have.”

When asked Friday by reporters if he knew about the law, Lee said “of course.”

“There was a full vetting process for the commissioner of education and she meets those qualifications,” Lee said. “I have every faith in her.”

Lee did not expand further on how Reynolds meets those qualifications without holding a teaching license. Earlier this week, Lee's office released a statement saying that Reynolds is enrolled in the UT Martin Education Preparation Program.

Reynolds receives $255,000 a year as education commissioner.

Lee, a Republican, tapped Reynolds to oversee the education department as he prepares a legislative effort to expand school vouchers statewide in Tennessee. Lee narrowly advanced a smaller school voucher program in 2019, allowing families who qualify under certain income requirements to use public dollars on private school expenses in just two counties. It has since been expanded to include a third.

More details surrounding the proposal are expected to be revealed at Lee's annual State of the State address before lawmakers on Feb. 5. Lee has said he wants families to access the public money for private school, regardless of family income.