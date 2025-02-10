Gov. Lee set to deliver 7th State of the State address on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee is set to deliver his seventh state of the state address as part of a joint session in the House chambers.

In his preview of the address, the governor stated, "Tennesseans will hear how the state is innovating to ensure Tennessee remains a beacon of opportunity, security & freedom for all."

More than a week ago Governor Lee marked the close of the special session and the passage of some of his top priorities including his school vouchers program, hurricane Helene relief, and measures to help the state implement the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Democrats released a prebuttal on Friday. House Democratic Caucus Chair, Representative John Ray Clemmons outlined what he says is making Tennessee working families less safe and secure.

"Tennessee’s governor and Republican legislators have chosen a different path for our state. They have abandoned true fiscal conservatism in favor of handouts to the wealthy and payouts for special interests. They’ve doubled our state budget, grown our state government bureaucracy, increased our reliance on federal funding, and shifted an unprecedented financial burden to local governments," said Clemmons.

The governor says he's looking forward to working with lawmakers to accomplish legislative priorities and provide what he calls greater opportunity for Tennesseans. The state of the state address is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com