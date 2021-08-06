Gov. Lee signs executive order to help hospitals, health care workers respond to COVID resurgence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order reinstating regulatory flexibilities for Tennessee hospitals that are responding to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Executive order No. 83 eases several regulations and/or restrictions on hospitals and medical professionals, in order to make it easier for them to treat COVID-19 patients.
It outlines 21 actions that can be taken including the following:
- Out-of-state health care providers to practice in Tennessee
- Retired medical professionals can easily reenter the health care workforce
- Practical nursing graduates may practice under supervision without examination
- Medical professional staffing flexibility is permitted pursuant to an approved plan to relieve capacity strain
- Discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services
COVID-19 SURGES IN TENNESSEE
In recent weeks, Tennessee has started to see a sharp uptick of new cases, the vast majority of which are among the unvaccinated. Tennessee Dept. of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said more than 93% of all active cases, 95% of new deaths and 90% of current hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals.
Just in the last week, Tennessee saw a 204% increase in new cases. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,871 and the state is seeing a 13% positivity rate of COVID-19 tests. Piercey said similar to the rest of the United States, Tennessee's new cases are mostly the delta variant, at more than 80%.
The vaccine uptake statewide is up 22% from the week prior and 94 out of the state's 95 counties recorded an increase in new vaccinations.
At VUMC, more than 90% of the COVID-19 patients in the medical intensive care unit are unvaccinated. Williamson Medical Center (WMC) reported a significant increase of COVID-19 patients with a 633% increase over the past three weeks.