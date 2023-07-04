Gov. Lee signs new executive order to help veterans get resources and needs met.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee is looking to make Tennessee the best state for service men and women, veterans, and their families. He signed an executive order to help those who protect and serve live more comfortably.

Through Executive Order 102, Governor Lee has reconstituted an existing council as the Tri-Stars and Stripes Council. This group will work to develop strategies that will better serve and support members of our armed forces. It'll help with services like veteran transition and employment, workforce development and essential resources for military families.

The council will focus on key public and private military and veteran programs and ensure all Tennessee military and veteran services agencies are coordinating and enhancing their quality of life. In a pre-recorded message from Governor Bill Lee, he said freedom is not free and something must be done to help those who make our lives easier every day.

“As we gather with friends and family to celebrate our great nation this Independence Day, we must also remember that freedom is not free – it has been hard-won and hard-kept by veterans and members of our armed forces," said Gov. Lee. “These brave men and women deserve our highest respect and strongest support, and today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the best state in the nation for service members, veterans and their families to thrive.”

The Council will consist of 13 members, including members of the Lee administration, the General Assembly, local leaders, key veterans service organizations and a military family representative.

"This council will bring together state agencies, as well as local and private partners, to collaborate and seize every opportunity to Tennessee the best state for service members, veterans, and their families to live, work, and prosper," said Governor Lee.

The council will submit a strategic plan to the Governor by January 1, 2024.