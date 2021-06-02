Gov. Lee, state lawmakers celebrate constitutional carry law at Beretta's Tennessee campus

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ceremony was held at Beretta USA's Tennessee campus to celebrate the "constitutional carry" law passed through the state legislature this year.

While the law was a priority this year for Gov. Lee, it received criticism from numerous groups, including law enforcement over concerns it would increase crime. However, supporters claim they're supporting Second Amendment rights.

The legislation was officially signed into law in early April. The law allows military members aged 18 to 20 and adults 20 and older to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. It goes into effect on July 1.

Additionally, the law will increase punishments for certain gun crimes; the theft of a firearm will be increased from a misdemeanor to a felony and will come with at least six months in jail.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lee joined Francesco Valente, Beretta USA's president and CEO, Lt. Governor Randy McNalley, Senator Jack Johnson, House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth in a ceremonially signing of the law at the facility in Gallatin.

