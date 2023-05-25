Gov. Lee to send 100 Tennessee National Guard troops to the southern border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is sending 100 national guard troops to the United States' border with Mexico.

Their activities will include patrolling the border, assisting with road and route clearance and staffing outposts along the border.

It's not the first time Gov. Lee has sent members of the Tennessee National Guard to the southern border.

In December 2021, Gov. Lee sent 50 troops to the southern border to help prevent illegal border crossings.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are always ready to serve their country anywhere, anytime,” said Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “These troops are a capable contingent that will continue our long-standing tradition of responding to the call to aid our fellow Americans.

The troops will deploy at the end of May.