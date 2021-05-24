Gov. Lee to sign two criminal justice reform bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign two criminal justice reform bills on Monday afternoon.

Lee said he thinks the bills will result in fewer people incarcerated and a lower crime rate in Tennessee.

The first is the Re-entry Success Act which creates a supervision program for people getting out of prison and reduces liability for employers who are hiring people with a criminal record. The second bill will create alternatives for incarceration as long as the person is convicted of a low-level or non-violent offense.

He will sign the bills during a ceremony at 3 p.m.

