Gov. Lee vetoes his first-ever bill on parole board guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee has vetoed his first-ever bill during his tenure as Tennessee's top leader.

Lee vetoed SB 0455 and HB 0527, which authorized the parole board's sole decision to deny parole of an incarcerated person based on the seriousness of the crime.

Under present law, an inmate who is convicted of a felony must not be granted parole if the board of parole finds that:



there is a substantial risk that the incarcerated individual will not conform to the conditions of the release program. and

the release from custody would depreciate the seriousness of the crime that the individual was convicted of or promote disrespect for the law.

The law would have become effective in 10 days since it was approved by the House or the Senate or with the governor's signature. If lawmakers so choose, they could override the governor's veto the next time they reconvene with a simple majority.

