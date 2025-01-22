Gov. Lee wants immigration bureau, different state IDs for non-U.S. citizens in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers said they were surprised that a special session would include immigration issues in Tennessee, but Gov. Bill Lee has now released his slate of policy hopes.

None of the bills have been officially filed, but Lee's office sent out the governor's expectations.

Lee declared a special session last week, which will begin Jan. 27. The call for a special session included educational vouchers, Hurricane Helene relief and immigration.

Here is what he has outlined.

State immigration enforcement

Lee has said he wanted to establish a centralized immigration enforcement division. This would mean creating a new division with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. A chief immigration enforcement officer would require a governor's appointment. Lee wrote that this officer would work directly with President Donald Trump's administration.

President Trump has signed executive orders ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship.

State IDs for non-U.S. citizens in Tennessee

Lee wants different state identification for non-citizens, which would mean restricting eligibility for state IDs to U.S. citizens, permanent residents and those with federal authorization for a specific period. Lee wants to create a marker on those licenses that designate non-citizens.

Immigration with local governments across the state

Lee would like to create a Class E felony offense for local officials who adopt or maintain sanctuary city policies in violation of state law. He would like to use the Tennessee Attorney General to initiate removal proceedings for officials convicted of violating anti-sanctuary city provisions.

Additionally, he wanted to "incentivize" local governments to participation in federal immigration policies. This would include detention and removal efforts in local communities.

Lee would also want to establish a training enforcement program for police officers to support federal policy.

Lawmaker responses that we have

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge

"With the new Trump administration coming into office with a mandate to enforce our laws and secure our border, states must ready themselves to assist and support them in this effort. Tennessee's commitment to enforcing immigration law has never been in question. This legislation allows us to put that commitment into action now that we have a willing federal partner in President Trump. This bill will enable us to aid the federal government in the efficient identification and deportation of aliens with violent felonies and extensive criminal records. This comprehensive legislation places a clear cooperative structure in place so that state and local authorities can quickly work with the federal government to assist in what will be an unprecedented effort to secure the safety and sovereignty of our state and our nation."

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville

"The General Assembly stands ready to support President Trump’s efforts on immigration by advancing Governor Lee’s special session on Jan. 27. This is a critical issue for Tennesseans, and we are committed to protecting our citizens, making sure our individuals are here legally and aiding, supporting and streamlining the work between the federal government and our state."

Rep. William Lamberth, House sponsor of the bill, R-Portland

"For four years, states carried the financial burden of Biden’s open borders and dealt with the fallout of criminals coming to our country and victimizing our communities. Our top priority remains the safety and interests of Tennesseans. We are grateful to partner with an administration that takes border security and the public safety of Americans seriously. We expect federal laws to be enforced and we look forward to passing common-sense legislation in a special session to assist those efforts."

Sen. Jack Johnson, Senate sponsor of the bill, R-Franklin

“With this legislation, Tennessee continues to lead the nation in fighting illegal immigration. This bold proposal will help alleviate the burden of illegal immigration on local governments by centralizing immigration enforcement, making it easier for the state and local governments to work with federal authorities to remove dangerous illegal immigrants from our communities. Additionally, we are taking action to hold local officials accountable for unlawfully harboring illegal immigrants, in clear violation of our state’s sanctuary city ban. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Trump administration to uphold the rule of law and protect state sovereignty.”

We have reached out for a Democratic response to this slate of legislation.

