Gov. Lee: 'We're willing to work' with the Titans on a new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee said his administration is interested in helping the Titans bring a new stadium to Nashville.

The governor was asked about the possibility during an event Monday morning at the GM plant in Spring Hill.

"We are always interested in investments that'll create economic activity in the state, so we've met with the Titans and expressed our interest to be a part of the solution," said Gov. Lee.

The prospects for a new stadium recently picked up steam following news in February that the Titans' ownership group was committed to "heavily investing financially in a new stadium."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said a few weeks later Titans would be responsible for any improvements to their existing stadium or new construction.

Gov. Lee stressed much work was to be done regarding any contributions, but that his administration is willing to be involved in the process.