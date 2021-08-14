Watch
Gov. Lee's office debunks COVID misinformation as cases surge

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions after he spoke to a joint session of the legislature at the start of a special session on education in Nashville, Tenn. Despite having some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, Tennessee isn't planning to offer any incentives for people to get the shot. But it's a different story when it comes to cattle, where the state has reimbursed farmers nearly half a million dollars over the past two years to vaccinate their herds against respiratory and other diseases. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 13, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee governor’s office is pushing back on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation that goes as far as claiming cows are being vaccinated to wittingly inoculate people when they eat meat.

In an email Thursday to lawmakers, a top deputy of Republican Gov. Bill Lee debunked “several conspiracy theories” from constituents about a recent executive order.

The email says some components that are being most frequently misinterpreted were included in previous executive orders during the pandemic.

The struggle to weed out conspiracies complicates efforts in a state with a bottom-10 vaccination rate that continues to see the virus surge.

