Governor Bill Lee announces $5 million in state funding for food banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee has announced $5 million in state funding for food banks as the government shutdown continues.

The announcement came via the Governor's Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Governor Lee, grants will be allocated based on SNAP populations in each region.

You can learn more about how to connect with resources to receive help and also ways to assist your own community at FeedTN.org.

