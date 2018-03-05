Governor Haslam Forms School Safety Review Panel

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has formed a panel to review school safety in Tennessee and recommend improvements.
On Monday, Haslam's office said the group includes executive branch, General Assembly, safety, education and mental health leaders.
Haslam's office said the group will convene this week to review school safety policies and collaboration among law enforcement, educators and mental health professionals, among other study areas.
Haslam's office mentioned school entry and exit, school resource officer training and availability, and in-school student mental health resources.
Haslam expects the group's first recommendations before the legislative session's conclusion, which is likely in April.
Haslam supports banning bump stocks and increasing the minimum age to buy semi-automatic weapons to 21. He said he doesn't think arming more teachers is the answer.
The Governor’s School Safety Working Group will be chaired by Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey and includes the following additional members: