Governor Lee signs Strong Act into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee signed the Strong Act into law Monday at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in front of a group of veterans and service members.

The bill will give additional educational opportunities to those who serve in the Military and is designed to provide national guardsmen and women funding to receive a bachelor's degree while serving.

It is a part of a larger education goal to equip 55% of Tennesseans with a degree or occupational certificate by 2025.

The program aims to bring more students onto Tennessee campuses and provide further opportunities for our service members.