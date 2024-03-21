Governor Lee to sing Elvis Act to protect TN musicians from AI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big step to protect Tennessee musicians from artificial intelligence will be signed into law today in the Music City. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to move forward with this kind of legislation to protect artists from AI.

Governor Bill Lee will sign the Elvis Act (Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security) into law at Robert’s Western World on Broadway at noon.

The bill adds protections for songwriters, performers, and other music industry professionals so their voices are not stolen or misused by any artificial intelligence. Artists would be able to sue civilly for damages. Governor Lee says technology continues to evolve and without a law like this, it puts musicians at risk of their art being misused.

Governor Lee says from Beale Street to Broadway and beyond in Tennessee, lawmakers are fighting for legal protections for musicians.