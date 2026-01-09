Governor releases short film narrated by Dolly Parton detailing Tennessee's impact on American history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee has unveiled a short film celebrating all of the contributions Tennessee has made to the United States.
The short film, narrated by Dolly Parton, highlights the state's history from it's early frontier roots all the way to its impact on music and culture in America.
“As we approach the 250th anniversary of American independence, I’m grateful to Dolly Parton for lending her powerful voice to Tennessee’s story of courage, perseverance, and opportunity,” said Gov. Lee. “This short film honors the generations of Tennesseans whose contributions shaped America, and invites people across our state and nation to reflect on our rich heritage that defines us.”
You can watch the video below.
