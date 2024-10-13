Grab a slice from a collection of 40 of the best pizzerias around the region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who doesn't love pizza??
You can choose from a collection of 40 of the best pizzerias around the area all in one place! Pizza City Fest takes place at First Horizon Park and while it features mostly Nashville pizzerias, there will also be options from Memphis, Louisville, St. Louis and Birmingham!
The festival runs from October 19 through the 20 and your ticket includes unlimited food and access to live music, all panel discussions and pizza performances by Luigi Primo.
Please note they have a cash bar.
A portion of every ticket sold benefits the Nashville Food Project.
