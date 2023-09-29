Grab a stein and head on down to Bicentennial Park for Oktoberfest!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a Germantown tradition and it's back again! Nashville Oktoberfest kicks off October 5th and there's plenty of free fun for everyone to enjoy!

🍻 Know before you go! 🍻

Festival is located at the Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park

Beer tents are cashless

Dogs are allowed and must be leashed

You may bring your own stein but leave the beer at home!

General admission is free, but if you want the VIP experience, quantities are limited.

No soliciting, urban mobility devices, scooters, cycles, skateboards, glass containers, audio enhancement devices, weapons of ANY kind, illegal substances, underage drinking or harassment allowed.

The Fest opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. (6 p.m. on Sunday)

The grand kickoff starts at 5 p.m. when the opening ceremonies and Tapping of the First Keg begin at the 6th Avenue Stage. From there, attendees can make their way to the Jagermeister Part Tent!

Courtesy: Nashville Oktoberfest

If live music is your thing, head on down to the 6th Ave or Jäger stage for some tunes!

🍻Entertainment & Contests🍻

Thursday:

Jäger Stage

Chill Pill from 5:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

6th Ave Stage

Good Bellows from 6:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Friday:

6th Ave Stage

Good Bellows from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Aaron Dussing and Polka Revolution from 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Jäger Stage

Chill Pillfrom 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Magdeburg Stage

Nermin Begovich Oberkreiner Polka Trio from 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday:

6th Ave Stage

Alex Shor from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Fly 2K from 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Magdeburg Stage

Aaron Dussing and Polka Revolution from 12:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Nermin Begovich Oberkreiner Polka Trio from 7:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Jäger Stage

Chill Pillfrom 1:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

DJ Lavant from 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday:

Jäger Stage

Aaron Dussing and Polka Revolution from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

6th Ave Stage

Fly 2K from 12:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Good Bellows from 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Magdeburg Stage

Nermin Begovich Oberkreiner Polka Trio from 12:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 4:45 pm - 5:45 pm

The fun doesn't stop there!

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can take part in a brat eating contest or beer stein holding!

Brat eating takes place at



Noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday at the The Jagermeister Party Tent

Noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday at the The Jagermeister Party Tent

Noon and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jäger Stage



Beer Stein Holding takes place

4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday at the Magdeburg Stage

1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Magdeburg Stage

1 p.m. on Sunday at the Magdeburg Stage

On Saturday & Sunday, head to the Jagermeister Party Tent Patio at 12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. (4:30 on Sunday) to watch the Adventure Circus!

Matthias Schrader/AP FILE - In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

🍻 Activities🍻

Wake up bright and early on Saturday for the 5K Bier Run before you head on downtown! The route starts and finishes at the intersection of 7th Avenue North and Jefferson Street and goes through Historic Germantown!

If the run isn't your thing, why not visit the Court of 3 Stars (The Carillon) and march to the Magdeburg Stage at the south end of the Bicentennial Mall for the Pup Parade! The parade starts promptly at 2 p.m.

Sunday wouldn't be complete without the weiner dog race! The Dachshund Derby goes from 3 to 5 p.m.

🍻 Feeling Hungry?🍻

Here's a look at the vendors that will be out at the festival!



Nashville Soft Pretzel

Slim & Husky's Pizza

Sausfries

Pink Door Cookies

The Jiving Turkey

NoFuss Taco

Mikey's Pizza

Izzy's

Dippin' Dots

The Urban Juicer

Barr's Music City Soul Food

Bavarian Bierhaus

