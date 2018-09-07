Graceland No Longer Charging For Presley Candlelight Vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Elvis Presley fans will no longer pay about $30 to visit his grave during the annual candlelight vigil on his death anniversary in Memphis, Tennessee.

Graceland officials say the charge to walk past Presley's resting place at his former home during Elvis Week has been discontinued. Devotees flock to Graceland every year to honor the rock n' roll icon during Elvis Week, the celebration of Presley's career as a singer and actor.

Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42.

Graceland instituted the charge in 2017, on the 40th anniversary of his death. The change upset some fans who were accustomed to participating in the vigil, free of charge.

During the vigil, fans hold lit candles as they visit the graves of Presley, his parents, and grandmother.