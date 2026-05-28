Graduation season brings wave of scams targeting new graduates in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Graduation season is an exciting time for students and families across Middle Tennessee, but it is also prime time for scammers trying to steal money from new graduates.

The Better Business Bureau is out with a new warning about criminals targeting graduates with several scams.

One common trick is student loan forgiveness offers. Scammers promise to reduce payments for an upfront fee. The BBB warns graduates not to pay for services federal programs offer for free.

Other cons include fake tuition bills threatening to revoke a diploma unless the graduate pays right away, often by wire transfer or gift card. The BBB advises graduates to always contact their school directly to check any balance.

Scammers are also posting fake job offers that advertise high pay for remote work but ask for a Social Security number or bank information upfront.

Graduation means big life changes like moving and job hunting, and scammers know graduates are excited about the future — and count on that excitement to lower their guard.

To protect yourself, visit the Better Business Bureau website to find trustworthy businesses. Taking time to verify information can help keep finances safe as you start your next chapter.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.