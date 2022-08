ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after falling 40 feet into a grain silo in Ethridge.

The fall happened just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, trapping the individual.

Authorities with Ethridge Fire and Rescue say that though there was no fire, it was too late to rescue the person by the time crews arrived to help.

The name of the individual has not been released at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will update as we learn more.