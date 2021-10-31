Grand Ole Opry celebrates milestone show with country music superstars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a night to celebrate country music and its iconic stage.

“People coming in those doors- I’m emotional man- people on stage, it’s going to be a great night,” said Vice President and Executive Producer of The Grand Ole Opry, Dan Rogers.

Opry fans near and far filled the Grand Ole Opry House for the historic milestone.

“So you’ll hear something you may have heard on the radio today, you may hear something that you enjoyed from the 90’s, you’ll hear a little touch of blue grass, some gospel,” said Rogers.

For some, it was all about the performers like Garth Brooks and Darius Rucker. While for others, it was about the history.

“There are very few places that you can go and actually see a show that your great grandparents saw, that your grandparents saw, that your parents brought you to," said Jeremy Martin, who drove from Mississippi for the performance. "This is one of the last ones.”

To commemorate the anniversary, a free Plaza Party was held for the public all month long every Friday and Saturday. It all culminated in the 5000th Saturday night broadcast.

“I think everyone’s had that question in the back of their head, you know, would we really be able to do this? Would we be able to have a show with an audience?" said Rogers. "Because as you know we went through more than 30 weeks with those pews sitting empty.”

In its 95 year history the show has only been canceled once in 1968 because of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Now after another historic night- despite the highs and the lows of its 95 year history- the heart of the Opry and its famous circle still remains unbroken.