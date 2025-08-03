Grand Ole Opry dedicates show to Jeannie Seely, country legend and longtime Opry performer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music legend Jeannie Seely, known as "Miss Country Soul," died Friday at the age of 85, according to her publicist.

The Grammy-winning artist performed at the Grand Ole Opry 5,397 times, more than anyone else in the show's 100-year history.

"Hers is a record that will never be broken," said Dan Rogers, Grand Ole Opry's senior vice president and executive producer.

According to Rogers, Seely made history as the first woman to regularly host segments of the Grand Ole Opry.

Saturday's performance began with a dedication from Rogers and a moment of silence for the country star.

Fans and fellow artists gathered to celebrate her life and legacy.

Mavis Goodson recently traveled from Mississippi to Nashville without plans to attend the Opry, but after hearing of Seely's passing, she got tickets to attend the show.

“She’s going to be missed,” Goodson said. “It’s just not like the Opry without seeing her, because she was always here, just almost always here.”

Throughout the evening, artists paid tribute to Seely from the stage.

“There was no greater entertainer than her,” said country artist Maggie Baugh, dedicating her song ‘Entertainer’s Heart’ to Seely. “This song is for you.”

Singer, songwriter, and television host Bill Anderson reflected on their decades-long professional partnership.

"I hope that I live to remember those 23 years that she and I spent co-hosting Country's Family Reunion on television," said Anderson, who also performed Saturday.

In addition to her musical legacy, Seely was celebrated for her quick wit and unmistakable sense of humor.

“I wish you all could have known Jeannie like we got to know her,” said a member of Riders in the Sky, the Western music and comedy group. “She was one of the funniest women in the universe.”

Seely died from complications related to an intestinal infection, her publicist said. A memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

According to Opry leaders, Seely's impact on the Opry and country music will be felt for generations.

"She didn't just blaze a trail, she walked back and forth on it, keeping it clear, guiding generations to follow through it," said Rogers.

The tribute concluded with a standing ovation for the late country music icon.

