Grand Ole Opry House to hold live celebration honoring life and legacy of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A celebration honoring the life and legacy of the late Loretta Lynn is scheduled for later this month.

Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee in early October.

CMT and Sandbox Productions announced that a live celebration will take place from the Grand Ole Opry House on October 30 at 7p/6c on CMT. There will also be two additional commercial-free encores on November 2 and November 6.

"Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn" will be hosted by Jenna Bush Hafer and feature performances and appearances from the likes of Brandi Carlile, Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Sheryl Crow and more.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly,” shared CMT Producers.

Her service will be open to the general public with a limited number of tickets available.