Grand Ole Opry set to 'Salute the Troops' during Tuesday nights show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday night, the Grand Ole Opry will honor members of our U.S. Military during the annual Salute the Troops show. It's become a yearly highlight at the iconic venue.

The event comes with a lot of good music and emotion as the military members are celebrated. It starts at 7 p.m. Opry member Craig Morgan, who serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer, will perform with the 313th U.S. Army Band.

Other headliners include Lauren Alaina. Lee Brice, Trace Adkins and more.

Before military members and their families head inside, there's a special red carpet parade that happens outside at 5 p.m. The public is invited to join to celebrate.

The 313th U.S. Army Band will perform on the plaza.

"There’s a spirit of humble gratitude for those that have served our country, both from all the artists on stage and the 4,400 people in the audience. It’s just truly a memorable night every time it rolls around," said Opry Senior VP Dan Rogers.