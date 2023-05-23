Grand Ole Opry to honor U.S. military and CreatiVets during Salute The Troops performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Grand Ole Opry will honor local military members and local organization CreatiVets on Tuesday night during the special Salute the Troops Opry performance.

Among the artists scheduled to perform are Opry members John Conlee, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhonda Vincent as well as Craig Campbell, Jason Crabb, LOCASH and The War and Treaty, the husband and wife duo of U.S. Army veteran Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount.

CreatiVetsmission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music.

The organizations will invite men and women of the U.S. military and CreatiVets members, as well as spouses, children, and parents of service members to walk the red carpet into the Opry House for the evening’s show, dedicated to saluting the troops and their families for their service to the nation.

The public is invited to cheer on the honored red carpet parade guests in advance of the evening’s show that starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased herefor the performance.