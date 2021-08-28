Grand Ole Opry to raise money for flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As recovery from the flooding in Humphreys County continues, one of Nashville's iconic venues is lending a hand.

Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry will help raise money for the victims.

They wanted to be a part of helping rebuild a community that has supported them in so many ways.

Last week’s tragedy hit home for the Opry after being hit by the historic 2010 flood, which gushed about ten feet of water into the historic building and surrounding areas.

The Opry has partnered with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to raise money during the show at 7 p.m.

Artists will share a flood relief call to action with the live audience and those tuning in on the radio.

Opry’s leaders said it was impossible to not help during this trying time.

“We heard from artists after the flood that were so helpful, and an amazing staff that came together and made good things happen out of a horrific tragedy back then," said the Opry's vice president and executive producer Dan Rogers. "This is just a case of the opry wanting to do the same 11 years later for someone else in this case.”

