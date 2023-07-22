Grand Opening for new Ravenwood Park in Hermitage-Donelson area Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is the grand opening of the new Ravenwood Park in the Donelson-Hermitage area.

It features two large playgrounds, a climbing tower, an events pavilion, fitness equipment and more. It is also connected to miles and miles of trails that can lead you to other parks.

Mayor John Cooper, Metro Parks, and Councilman Kevin Rhoten will cut the ribbon with an event that will start at 10 a.m.

People are welcome to come witness this historical moment, enjoy live music and food to celebrate, and can be the first to step on the park's grounds.

The Stones River Greenway runs along the edge of the almost 800-acre park and connects it to Two Rivers Park and Shelby Bottoms to the west and Percy Priest Dam to the East.

It took some extra time to build the $12 million project because of supply chain issues, but Metro Parks is excited that it is completed, bringing green space to the Donelson-Hermitage area.

"Nashville is growing and as the city grows you see less open space and green space that is available to the community," said Jackie Jones, Metro Parks Superintendent of Community Affairs. "We felt like this would be the perfect opportunity to give the people in that area a recreational space to enjoy."

"I can see great concerts. I can see great family reunions and all kinds of special memories being made there," said Metro Parks Assistant Director for Planning and Special Projects, Joe Stovall.

Metro Parks calls this the end of phase one because they see potential to develop more within Ravenwood Park in the future.