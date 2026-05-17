Grandfather arrested for kidnapping grandchildren

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of kidnapping his two grandchildren is behind bars.

An alert was issued for Edward Fulton and his vehicle out of Montgomery County.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle and Fulton at the Hampton Inn in Cookeville.

Fulton was arrested and the two children were unharmed.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is releasing no other information at this time.

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