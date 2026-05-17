Grandfather arrested for kidnapping grandchildren

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of kidnapping his two grandchildren is behind bars.
An alert was issued for Edward Fulton and his vehicle out of Montgomery County.
Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle and Fulton at the Hampton Inn in Cookeville.
Fulton was arrested and the two children were unharmed.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is releasing no other information at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Mario.Cosentino@newschannel5.com.
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Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.
- Rhori Johnston