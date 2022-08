DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grandfather is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson drowned in an inflatable swimming pool on Sunday night.

The Stewart County Sheriff's Office said two other young children were in the Dover home when the boy drowned. Scott Myers, 54, is now charged with aggravated child abuse, assault on first responders, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the case.

