Grandson pushes for Nashville street to be named for harmonica legend DeFord Bailey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He made history not only in Nashville but in the history of music. Today, the grandson of harmonica legend and original Grand Ole Opry star DeFord Bailey is working to promote a legacy.

"It feels like my grandfather's blood actually runs through my veins," said Carlos DeFord Bailey, playing a harmonica in the same style of his grandfather.

"This is DeFord Bailey," Carlos said, gesturing to a picture of his grandfather. "He was known as one of the archetype country western leaders of the Grand Ole Opry. He grew up by a train trestle. At the age of 3, he was stricken with Polio. When he would cry, his parents gave him a harmonica. That train came up there several times a day. He started imitating the sound of that train on that harmonica."

Carlos has spent decades telling the story of his grandfather, the very first performer on the Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast.

Many of the honors for DeFord Bailey came after his death in 1982. Both Roy Acuff and Bill Monroe were there in 1983 when a monument was unveiled at DeFord Bailey's gravesite. Recent years brought a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

"This is the medallion when DeFord Bailey was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame," said Carlos, showing another item at his home.

Today, Carlos is hoping his grandfather will see a new honor.

"We're going to start the process of trying to get a street name somewhere for DeFord Bailey because he deserves it," said Felicia Fregene, part of the team with the Law Entertainment Group. "We're drumming up support with the public."

The group is beginning conversations with city officials about the idea.

Carlos is specifically looking at the Edgehill area where his grandfather lived and ran a shoe shining business. A historic marker for DeFord Bailey stands there now.

"I wanted to name 12th Street S. from Edgehill to Fort Negley Park 'DeFord Bailey Boulevard'," Carlos said. "Our last two or three generations don't even know about DeFord Bailey. The younger generation needs to know about their history, about country music, and where country music originated from."

According to city code, several departments have to approve a street name change before it goes to a Metro Council vote. Property owners on the particular street will also have the chance to weigh in on the proposed name change. We'll continue to follow the process for you.