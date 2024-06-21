Grant applications for churches, synagogues, temples and mosques security open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The State Department of Safety and Homeland Security is accepting applications for a grant that will fund security efforts at churches, synagogues, temples and mosques.

The deadline to apply is coming up on July 12.

“Unfortunately houses of worship can often be soft targets,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays. “By their nature, these locations are easily accessible to large numbers of people and have limited security measures in place, which can make them vulnerable to an attack. With the Houses of Worship Security Grant, eligible organizations can hire trained security professionals who, in an emergency, can mitigate or prevent a tragedy.”

You can find more information on how to apply here.