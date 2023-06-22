Grants available for rural communities that suffered water infrastructure damage in 2022 winter storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those in rural communities whose water infrastructure was damaged in the 2022 severe winter storms, good news is in store.

Arlisa Armstrong, Rural Development Tennessee State Director, announced on Thursday afternoon that new grants are now available to help repair the water infrastructure damage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made over $247 million in funds available for rurally located public bodies and nonprofit organizations who have been affected. The list of counties where the presidentially declared disaster happened are below.



Cocke County Greene County Maury County Washington County Coffee County Haywood County Perry County Weakley County Crockett County Henderson County Putnam County Davidson County Knox County Shelby County Fayette County Lauderdale County Tipton County

Applications for grants can be submitted online. The funds will be available until there are none left. For more information on how to apply, contact Christopher Hampton (Christopher.Hampton@usda.gov) or Allen Hawk (Allen.Hawk@usda.gov).