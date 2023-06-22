Watch Now
News

Actions

Grants available for rural communities that suffered water infrastructure damage in 2022 winter storms

Rural housing
Ryan Beard/ Scripps National News Team
Rural housing
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 17:19:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those in rural communities whose water infrastructure was damaged in the 2022 severe winter storms, good news is in store.

Arlisa Armstrong, Rural Development Tennessee State Director, announced on Thursday afternoon that new grants are now available to help repair the water infrastructure damage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made over $247 million in funds available for rurally located public bodies and nonprofit organizations who have been affected. The list of counties where the presidentially declared disaster happened are below.

Cocke CountyGreene CountyMaury CountyWashington County
Coffee CountyHaywood CountyPerry CountyWeakley County
Crockett CountyHenderson CountyPutnam County
Davidson CountyKnox CountyShelby County
Fayette CountyLauderdale CountyTipton County

Applications for grants can be submitted online. The funds will be available until there are none left. For more information on how to apply, contact Christopher Hampton (Christopher.Hampton@usda.gov) or Allen Hawk (Allen.Hawk@usda.gov).

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!