Great Spring Art Hop returns to Cheekwood with more hopping fun!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood returns to the gardens once again Friday and Saturday.

Families can enjoy an easter egg hunt on the lawn, food trucks, live music and crafts.

There are also eight large bunnies painted by local artists hidden among the flowers and greenery, and families can participate in a scavenger hunt for them.

This is a popular event every year. Tickets are already sold out for both mornings of the events, but there is availability in the afternoon.

Reserve your ticket on Cheekwood's website to be able to participate in all the spring time fun!