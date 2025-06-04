Great Tennessee Airshow set to take to the skies this weekend in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The biggest airshow in the state is happening this weekend. The Great Tennessee Airshow is back, and they say this year will be bigger and better than ever.

The signature event has been around for more than 50 years. The legendary U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies in what organizers are calling a thrilling showcase of aerial acrobatics and patriotic displays that will leave you breathless.

The event starts Saturday, June 7th and runs through Sunday, June 8th. Organizers say the event is cashless, so all approved vendors will accept credit or debit cards. Tickets are sold online only. Walk-up ticket sales will not be available. Click here for ticketing information.

