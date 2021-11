WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A senior at Green Hill High School has died after a motorcycle crash this past weekend.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, 18-year-old Gavin Cole was driving his 2019 Kia Kawasaki Ninja on Central Pike Sunday afternoon when he T-boned an SUV traveling on South Rutland Road.

Wilson County Schools confirmed Monday that Cole was a senior at Green Hill High School.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.