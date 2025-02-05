Green Hills Mall parking lot robbery turns deadly after suspect shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A shooting that began as a robbery in the parking lot of Green Hills Mall Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person’s death and created a massive traffic nightmare for thousands of commuters.

Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the incident began around 2:30 p.m. when a man carrying high-end Louis Vuitton shopping bags was confronted by a suspect in the mall's parking lot. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Omari Moore, approached the unidentified shopper while a second man waited in a Tesla nearby.

According to witness accounts and surveillance footage, Moore got out of the car and attempted to rob the shopper.

"We can obviously see the confrontation between the shopper and the passenger of the vehicle," said Don Aaron, MNPD Public Affairs Director.

After the robbery attempt, the driver of the Tesla circled back to pick up Moore. It is at this point that police believe the driver was shot.

Moore, who is a convicted felon, claims he was unaware that his accomplice had been shot.

As the vehicle pulled away, the victim reportedly chased after it and threw an extended gun magazine at the Tesla. The magazine and two spent shell casings were recovered by investigators from the parking lot.

The suspects took off from the scene — the driver of the Tesla lost control and crashed into a tree along the I-65 northbound entrance ramp from I-440 shortly after fleeing the mall parking lot.

After the crash, MNPD says Moore got out of the wrecked car and threw an automatic pistol missing a magazine, which was later recovered by police. He was arrested at the scene after an officer witnessed the crash. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was found deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities are still working to identify the robbery victim, who left the scene before police arrived. Detectives are urging the man to come forward to help piece together the events of the confrontation.

"We need to understand what the victim’s perspective was, what the victim saw, and how he reacted,” Aaron said. “Some of that interaction is obscured by other vehicles parked there."

The investigation is ongoing, with police working to determine how the driver was fatally shot. Moore, who has a criminal record, was convicted in 2022 for burglary and felony theft and has additional convictions in Henderson County for theft and evading arrest.

