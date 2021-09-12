Green Hills Park Festival celebrates community, plans for the future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Green Hills Park in Nashville has come a long way over the years. Sunday evening, families gathered at the park to celebrate its past, present, and its future.

Friends of Green Hills Park hosted its fifth annual "Green Hills Park Festival."

There was something for everyone with food trucks, bounce houses, live music and more.

Organizers say this year's turnout exceeded expectations after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

But the event was also a fundraiser for the organization which has worked to beautify the park and has more plans for the future.

"We've got a pavilion, a shad pavilion that we're going to put next to the water fountain. We would love to replace the water fountain and put in a little bit of a fancier one with space for dog bowls and those kinds of things, and then the tennis courts is going to be a big project and so we're going to work on that as well," said Lora Fox, president of Friends of Green Hills Park.

The organization was started six years ago and is comprised purely of volunteers.

If you'd like to help you can go to friendsofgreenhillspark.org.