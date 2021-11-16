Greenhouse Ministries celebrates opening of new building

MURFREESBOR, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long-time Rutherford County nonprofit organization is celebrating the opening of a new building that leaders say will allow them to help more people in need.

Greenhouse Ministries hosted a community street fair Monday night. It featured live music, games and vendors, and also allowed people to tour the new facility on S. Academy Street in Murfreesboro.

The 25,000 square foot facility features counseling offices, classrooms, a kitchen large enough for cooking classes, an exercise room, and offices. The second floor features 17 studio apartments for men enrolled in Greenhouse Ministries' Life University program.

As founder Cliff Sharp hosted tours of the building for members of the community, he was beaming with pride.

"It's unbelievable. I had a friend come up to me and we both got tears in our eyes because this has been a dream," said Sharp.

Greenhouse Ministries helps people with immediate needs like food and clothing, but also offers educational programs and personal counseling. Organization leaders hope more space means more opportunities to help local people who are struggling financially and emotionally.

"We have been in tiny spaces for so long and to be in a place where we can expand and have space and privacy for counseling, we are thrilled for that," said Christy Sanford, a Greenhouse Ministries board member.

Greenhouse Ministries is currently located in a 3,000 square foot space across the street from the new building. The old space will continue to house the ministry's thrift shop and food pantry.

There is still some work to be done on the new building. Sharp said he hopes furniture will move in during December, and the building will be fully operational in January.

For more information on services provided, making donations or volunteering. click here.