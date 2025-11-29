Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Ground delays at BNA as FAA cites air traffic staffing shortage

BNA
Charlie Woodward/WTVF
An American Airlines flight lands at Nashville International Airport
BNA
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground delay program at Nashville International Airport (BNA) due to an air-traffic-control staffing shortage. The restrictions are expected to last until 2 p.m. Travelers are advised to monitor their flight status and contact their airline for updates.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.