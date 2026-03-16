Ground stop in effect for flights to BNA due to thunderstorms

Departures headed to Nashville International Airport are currently grounded due to thunderstorms in the area.
According to an FAA advisory, the ground stop is scheduled to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Flights bound for Nashville may experience delays during that time.
The advisory lists the probability of an extension as medium, between 30% and 60%, meaning the ground stop could be extended if storms continue to impact the area.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston