Ground stop issued at BNA due to staffing shortages

Update: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground delay program for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport (BNA®) because of an air traffic control staffing shortage. Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status regularly and contact their airline for the latest updates.
_____
A ground stop is currently in effect at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited staffing shortages in the air-traffic control tower.
Departures are being held until the stop is lifted, and while the target for resuming departures is 2:45 p.m., officials say there is a medium possibility the delay could be extended if controller-staffing levels don’t stabilize.
While no official end time has been confirmed, operations will resume as soon as the FAA determines staffing meets minimum safe-levels. Stay alert for updates.
