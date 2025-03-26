Groundbreaking kicks off construction of Pearlene M. Bransford Park

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sky 5 got footage of just how massive a brand-new park in Franklin will be is one that has been in the making for almost 10 years.

A new bridge in Franklin leads to a world of inclusivity. A new park on the land off of Carothers Parkway will be named after Jessica Bransford's mom.

"Soak it all up— it's nature, it's sports, and walking trails," said Bransford. "She was an outdoorsy person. She loved nature. She loved people, and she loved all people, and this is what this park is going to stand for."

Pearlene Bransford left her mark in Franklin. She was known for her commitment to education. She served as an alderman from 2007 until she died in 2020.

The groundbreaking ceremony shared plans for the sports fields, walking trails, clean water facility, central building, and playground to serve people, regardless of age, ability, or disability.

The playground will be named after Samantha and Brandon Castro's daughter.

"If you have a father who may be paralyzed from the waist down, it gives him the ability to go do things with his children. It really provides the ability for all ages to come together," said Brandon Castro.

Elliott Grace died from a terminal form of dwarfism at just four years old.

"This has kind of helped us find meaning in her loss," said Samantha Castro.

This is just one example of how Pearl Park will embody what its namesake lived her life for.

