Group holds 'Build Back Better' Town Hall, calls for more protection for workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local workers' organization held the Build Back Better Town Hall Monday, calling for job protection and stronger infrastructure for workers of color in Nashville.

Workers' Dignity hosted the event. They called on President Biden to use his power to ensure Black workers, workers of color, and women have access to quality job training and placement.

The group is hoping to strengthen the American Jobs plan in order to ensure safe and equal work opportunities for immigrants, women, and people of color.

"We need to make sure that all the workers that are doing the jobs out there are well taken care of, that they have access to good-paying jobs with benefits, with retirement, with the ability to live with dignity in the city they are building," said Co-Director at Workers' Dignity Nashville Cecilia Prado.

Workers' Dignity also says that Nashville is the most dangerous city for construction workers in the south. They say there's never been a more important time to push this legislation.