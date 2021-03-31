Group holds 'We the People' rally in support bill that would keep state from issuing vaccine mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The group Tennessee Stands held a rally at the State Capitol Wednesday in support of a bill moving through the legislature.

Senate Bill 0187, sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling (R - Tullahoma) and Representative Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport), would prohibit state and local authorities from forcing a person to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Senator Mark Pody (R - Lebanon) spoke at the event saying, "Our standards can be based on the constitution our standards can be based on religious freedom and we're not going to give up. We are no longer going to be the silent majority. We're going to be the loud majority."

The group marched from Legislative Plaza to the Cordell Hull building. The bill was scheduled to be discussed by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee Wednesday.