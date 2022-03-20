Watch
News

Actions

Group launches to support pet owners struggling with loss

The support group will meet bi-monthly
Group launches to support pet owners struggling with loss.
pet grief support group
Posted at 5:46 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 06:46:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new support group for pet owners aims to help those who are struggling with loss. If you’ve ever lost a pet, you probably know the grief and loneliness that can come with it.

Being able to talk about grief could make a difference. The group is a collaboration between Nashville Humane Association and Nashville-based pet aftercare company Paws to Remember.

The group will meet bi-monthly at Nashville Humane Association and the first session is happening March 20. It will dive into the topic of why losing a pet hurts so much. Spots are limited.

Executive Director of Nashville Humane Association Laura Baker said helping owners through all stages of a pet’s life cycle is an important part of their outreach. The grief support program is designed specifically to provide support, community and resources needed during a difficult time.

Bakers said it’s never an easy topic to discuss, but one they know is vitally important to address.

Information on how to sign up can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap