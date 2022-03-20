Group launches to support pet owners struggling with loss.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new support group for pet owners aims to help those who are struggling with loss. If you’ve ever lost a pet, you probably know the grief and loneliness that can come with it.

Being able to talk about grief could make a difference. The group is a collaboration between Nashville Humane Association and Nashville-based pet aftercare company Paws to Remember.

The group will meet bi-monthly at Nashville Humane Association and the first session is happening March 20. It will dive into the topic of why losing a pet hurts so much. Spots are limited.

Executive Director of Nashville Humane Association Laura Baker said helping owners through all stages of a pet’s life cycle is an important part of their outreach. The grief support program is designed specifically to provide support, community and resources needed during a difficult time.

Bakers said it’s never an easy topic to discuss, but one they know is vitally important to address.

Information on how to sign up can be found here.