Group Marches Against Transit Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of people set out to walk for change they want to see. Local faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Nashville to voice concerns about Mayor Megan Barry's multi-billion dollar transit plan.
The group "People's Alliance for Transit, Housing, and Employment" walked from the Pedestrian Bridge to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
They held signs and chanted against the transit plan.
Organizers said they want more money to go toward an expanded 24-hour bus service, as well as affordable housing and living-wage jobs.
“I see them do a lot, but I never seen them do nothing for housing,” said Angelique Johnson, of Music City Riders United. “I've never seen them build affordable housing, and that's what affects me because a lot of people around me they are homeless or they have been displaced. A lot of my family and friends have been pushed out.”