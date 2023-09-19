Group of friends take over Nashville La Quinta after employees were missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a night out in Nashville, friends Aaron Howard, Kenzie Brooks and Nooraine Dobani arrived at their La Quinta hotel. But a few minutes after arriving, the friends realized the lobby was empty with no one behind the desk.

"So I went back there and checked, came back out and we just kind of looked at each other, and I was like, 'what do we do?'" Brooks said

What they did next has since gone viral.

"At this point there were some other customers," said Brooks. "So we went behind the counter and we saw a list of shuttles and customers were waiting for the shuttles so I gave that list to Nooraine and he started calling the shuttle companies."

The trio did everything from answer phones to greeting guests for more than three hours.

"It was 6:13 and we saw the sign saying breakfast was supposed to start at 6:00," Brooks said.

They even took over in the kitchen.

"I've personally never served hot meal breakfast before but we've all stayed at a hotel so we knew what was supposed to be out there," Brooks said.

Finally, a manager from a nearby hotel arrived to check the group into their room. But the room came with an extra guest.

"Aaron goes ahead and he taps the card onto the hotel pad, and I open the door and there's a naked lady inside," Dobani said. "She's just like, 'what are you guys doing?' And we're like, 'they just gave us the keys to this room and they said this is our room' ...and she was like 'no, I've actually been staying here for two weeks'."

That's when the group decided to end their stay early and were offered a room at a nearby Holiday Inn.

Their Tiktok about the experience has been viewed nearly one million times.

Now they hope it's a lesson about stepping in when everyone else has checked out.

"Step up when you can," Brooks said. "Step up, even if you don't know how. Dive right in."